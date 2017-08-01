Quantcast

Employer wins age discrimination suit in Prince George’s County

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer August 1, 2017

A Prince George's County jury has found an employer did not unfairly terminate a 66-year-old man who had been accused of unprofessional workplace conduct. Richard Eichen filed suit against Jackson and Tull Chartered Engineers for age discrimination and violation of overtime laws. A judge granted summary judgment in favor of the defense on the overtime claim ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo