Kim Fusco | Ellin & Tucker

Kim Fusco, CPA, a principal in the not-for-profit services group with Ellin & Tucker, has been elected board president with Disability Rights Maryland. Fusco will be responsible for furthering the organization’s mission to advance the civil rights of people with disabilities and serve a one-year term.

Fusco’s commitment to nonprofits extends into the workplace as well. She has helped grow the not-for-profit services group to more than 100 organizations in the Baltimore region. She also founded the firm’s Giving Back Committee, which has since donated more than 2,700 items and 2,000 volunteer hours to support local nonprofits.

An award-winning leader, Fusco won United Way of Central Maryland’s Philanthropic 5 award for her extraordinary commitments to leadership, volunteerism, mentoring and philanthropy.

