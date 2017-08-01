Quantcast

LEGAL SECRETARY

Elkton. Small AV-rated firm has an immediate opening for an experienced legal secretary to support attorneys in Estate Planning and Administration. Qualified candidates will have 5+ years of experience as a legal secretary, with 5+ years in estate planning and/or estate admin. Proficiency with MS Word and an accurate typing speed of 65 wpm are required. Experience with Elder Council/Hot Docs is a plus. This position involves heavy client contact, and qualified candidates must have exceptional communication and organizational skills. Candidates should submit a cover letter and resume to dss@scottandscott.com.

