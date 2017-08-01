Quantcast

Gang membership can be considered at sentencing, Md. high court rules

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer August 1, 2017

A judge can consider at sentencing a convict’s membership in a gang whose violent activities are known and required of all members, Maryland’s top court has unanimously ruled. In its 7-0 decision, the Court of Appeals rejected arguments that increasing someone’s punishment for belonging to a group, no matter how vulgar the expression of its message, ...

