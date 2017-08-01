Quantcast

Lead counsel for Md. on Syed appeal working case pro bono

By: Anamika Roy Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer August 1, 2017

The state’s lead counsel in the post-conviction proceedings for Adnan Syed is working for the attorney general’s office pro bono, according to documents obtained by The Daily Record. Thiruvendran “Thiru” Vignarajah was lead counsel on the case while serving as the state’s deputy attorney general before joining DLA Piper US LLP’s Baltimore office as a litigation ...

