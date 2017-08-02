Quantcast

4th Circuit sends transgender bathroom case back to lower court

By: Associated Press August 2, 2017

RICHMOND, Va. — A federal lawsuit over a transgender teen's demand to use the boy's bathroom at his high school is being sent back to a lower court. The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals had scheduled arguments for September in Gavin Grimm's case against the Gloucester County School Board. But the 4th Circuit said Wednesday that ...

