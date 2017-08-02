Quantcast

Attorney: Baltimore police video shows ‘staged recovery’ of drugs

By: Associated Press August 2, 2017

An attorney says concerns raised by Baltimore police body camera footage led to prosecutors dropping charges against his client. The Baltimore Sun reports attorney Josh Insley released footage Tuesday that he believes shows officers "engage in what appears to be a staged recovery of narcotics." Insley's client was arrested in November after police searched her car and recovered heroin ...

