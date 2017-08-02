Quantcast

CityLab Baltimore: Business can drive solutions to city’s problems

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Reporter August 2, 2017

Confronting the challenges facing Baltimore will require investment in and from the city’s business community, leaders said Wednesday at the CityLab Baltimore event at the Parkway Theater. Businesses and the jobs they bring can help tackle Baltimore's problems with crime, education and health, speakers said at the event meant to spur conversations about those issues. “Helping small ...

