Doug Howard | Zarren Law Group

Doug Howard has joined Zarren Law Group LLC as a partner.

Howard is an experienced, partner-level business lawyer who primarily focuses on mergers and acquisitions, corporate finance, corporate governance, restructuring transactions and general business/contractual matters. He represents private equity and venture capital funds, mezzanine and traditional lenders as well as operating businesses.

Prior to joining ZLG, Howard was previously a partner at Womble Carlyle Sandridge & Rice LLP and Duane Morris LLP. He also practiced law at DLA Piper US LLP and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP.

