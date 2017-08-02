Quantcast

Enterprise Homes buys affordable housing portfolio

By: Daily Record Staff August 2, 2017

More than 4,100 rental homes will remain affordable to low-income residents in Maryland, Pennsylvania and Virginia through the acquisition by Baltimore-based Enterprise Homes of a portfolio of The Shelter Group’s affordable housing properties in the mid-Atlantic. The acquisition by Enterprise Homes, a nonprofit affordable housing developer affiliated with the Enterprise Community Partners family of companies, is a ...

