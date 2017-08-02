Quantcast

Md. software developer’s product earns SAP premium qualification

By: Associated Press August 2, 2017

The newest version of Elkridge-based Ancile Solutions Inc.'s flagship product, Ancile uPerform, has passed SAP's premium qualification process. Version 5.4 of the software, which runs on SAP software, is now available for download or purchase. The software can deliver customized work instructions, simulations, and eLearning courses, which Ancile says can reduce the need for instructor-led classroom IT ...

