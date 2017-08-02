Md. software developer’s product earns SAP premium qualification

Share this: Email

The newest version of Elkridge-based Ancile Solutions Inc.'s flagship product, Ancile uPerform, has passed SAP's premium qualification process. Version 5.4 of the software, which runs on SAP software, is now available for download or purchase. The software can deliver customized work instructions, simulations, and eLearning courses, which Ancile says can reduce the need for instructor-led classroom IT ...