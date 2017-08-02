This photo by a Maryland artist will be used on a postage stamp

A Maryland artist’s photograph of a monarch butterfly on a coneflower will be used on a new stamp promoting the protection of pollinating insects issued by the U.S. Postal Service.

Karen Mayford of Glen Arm took the photo in her backyard garden, according to the postal service. Mayford could not be immediately reached for comment on Wednesday.

Mayford’s photo is one of five used in the Protect Pollinators Forever stamps. A “Forever” stamp is non-denominational first-class postage.

Mayford is passionate about nature photography, and has been shooting photos since she was 17. Her work has been featured in National Wildlife Magazine, The Washington Post, The Baltimore Sun, Woman’s World, Cat Fancy Magazine, Workman Publishing’s Cat Calendar, and Frommer’s Travel Guide.

Each year, the postal service receives roughly 40,000 ideas for stamps, but only about 20 to 25 topics are chosen, said Mark Saunders, a postal service spokesman, in a statement about the new stamps. “To (have) your work appear on a stamp is quite rare,” Saunders said.

The Protect Pollinators stamps will be dedicated at noon Thursday at the American Philatelic Society National Summer Convention StampShow in Richmond, Virginia.