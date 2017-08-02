Quantcast

Trone announces run for Congress in 6th District

By: Associated Press August 2, 2017

POTOMAC — A wine superstore owner says he's running for Congress again. David Trone announced his candidacy Wednesday for the Democratic nomination for Maryland's 6th District, which includes western Maryland and a large section of Montgomery County. Trone, the owner of the Total Wine and More chain, pledged to continue the work of Rep. John Delaney, who ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo