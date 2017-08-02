MedStar, German firm collaborate on oncology research

Share this: Email

Columbia-based MedStar Health and German oncology research company Indivumed will collaborate on a project to individualize anti-cancer medical therapies through state-of-the-art biospecimen collection, preservation and analysis. Indivumed has developed a standard for tissue and clinical data collection and established a cancer database for developing which provides a unique basis for developing precision medicine in cancer. MedStar cares ...