Michael Teitelbaum | Baltimore magazine

Michael Teitelbaum has been named president of Baltimore magazine.

A Baltimore native who graduated from the University of Maryland in 1979, Teitelbaum’s second job out of college was as account executive with the magazine. Since that time, his entrepreneurial spirit has led him to own and manage a variety of media, marketing and advertising companies.

Teitelbaum cofounded one of the area’s first web development and marketing companies back in 1995. Since then, he has been at the forefront of digital media and marketing. For the past six years, he has been a managing partner at Right Source Marketing.

Teitelbaum succeeds Richard M. Basoco, who has been leading the organization since 1997 and is retiring at the end of the year. Prior to his 20 years at Baltimore magazine, Basoco was with the Baltimore Sun where he served in a variety of management and editorial positions before becoming a senior vice president with the publication.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit http://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.