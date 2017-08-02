Quantcast

Md. US Attorney’s Office to get ‘opioid fraud and abuse’ prosecutor

By: Associated Press Sadie Gurman and Andrew Welsh-Huggins August 2, 2017

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Justice Department will dispatch 12 federal prosecutors to cities ravaged by addiction who will focus exclusively on investigating health care fraud and opioid scams that are fueling the nation's drug abuse epidemic, Attorney General Jeff Sessions said Wednesday. He unveiled the pilot program during a speech in hard-hit Ohio, where eight people ...

