Preservation Maryland gets $55K grant through American Battlefield Protection Program

By: Daily Record Staff August 2, 2017

Preservation Maryland will receive $55,000 in a grant from the National Park Service through the American Battlefield Protection Program, officials announced Wednesday. The grant is part of $1.2 million the NPS will use to help local communities preserve and protect America’s significant battlefields. Preservation Maryland’s project seeks to develop a comprehensive preservation plan for the three ...

