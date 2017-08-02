Walker & Dunlop reports 8 percent net income growth on highest loan origination volume in company history

Share this: Email

Bethesda-based commercial real estate services and finance company Walker & Dunlop Inc. reported second quarter 2017 net income of $34.6 million, or $1.08 per diluted share, representing an 8 percent increase in net income over second quarter 2016. Total revenues for the second quarter 2017 were $166.4 million, a 13 percent increase from the prior-year second quarter. Adjusted EBITDA for the second ...