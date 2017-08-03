Amanda Shank | Ripken Baseball

Ripken Baseball has named Amanda Shank, a former senior manager of licensing and business development for the NFL Players Association, as its director of strategic partnerships.

In her new position with Ripken Baseball, Shank will cultivate partnerships across all amateur properties, including tournaments, camps, clinics and content channels.

Shank will play a crucial role in the company’s future growth as one of the preeminent brands in youth baseball and softball. Utilizing her past experience managing sponsors and licensees, she will work to create strategic, high-value and high-revenue relationships for Ripken Baseball by leveraging a range of platforms and owned assets.

