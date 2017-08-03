Quantcast

Andy Guckert, Catherine Hryncewich, Sharon B. Jacobs, David H. Milton, Lee Tayson and Terry Troy | Harford Community College Foundation

By: Daily Record Staff August 3, 2017

Top row, from left, Andy Guckert and Catherine Hryncewich; Second row, Sharon Jacobs and David Milton; Third row, Lee Tayson and Terry Troy.

Top row, from left, Andy Guckert and Catherine Hryncewich; Second row, Sharon Jacobs and David Milton; Third row, Lee Tayson and Terry Troy.

Harford Community College Foundation’s board of directors elected six new members, each for a three-year term. The new board members are Andy Guckert, vice president, M&T BankCatherine Hryncewich, recently retired from Ashley Addiction Treatment, where she served as vice president of development; Sharon B. Jacobs, CEO, Strategic Alliances Group Inc ; David H. Milton, director of marketing, BGELee Tayson, insurance agent, Liberty Mutual; and Terry Troy, administrative assistant, Wright Financial Group.

Members of the Harford Community College Foundation board raise funds for scholarships and programs to benefit students and enhance the quality of teaching and learning. They serve as advocates for the college in the community.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit http://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo