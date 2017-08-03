Andy Guckert, Catherine Hryncewich, Sharon B. Jacobs, David H. Milton, Lee Tayson and Terry Troy | Harford Community College Foundation

Harford Community College Foundation’s board of directors elected six new members, each for a three-year term. The new board members are Andy Guckert, vice president, M&T Bank; Catherine Hryncewich, recently retired from Ashley Addiction Treatment, where she served as vice president of development; Sharon B. Jacobs, CEO, Strategic Alliances Group Inc ; David H. Milton, director of marketing, BGE; Lee Tayson, insurance agent, Liberty Mutual; and Terry Troy, administrative assistant, Wright Financial Group.

Members of the Harford Community College Foundation board raise funds for scholarships and programs to benefit students and enhance the quality of teaching and learning. They serve as advocates for the college in the community.

