Baltimore Leadership School for Young Women hosts Baltimore premiere of ‘STEP’ documentary

The Baltimore Leadership School for Young Women (BLSYW) hosted the Baltimore premiere of Fox Searchlight Picture’s documentary ‘STEP’ before more than 450 guests July 24 at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Parkway Theatre.

The event featured a screening of the film and a Q&A with the film’s director, Baltimore-native Amanda Lipitz, and the Lethal Ladies of BLSYW step team.

“STEP” is the true-life story of BLSYW’s step team set against a Baltimore background. Empowered by their teachers, teammates, counselors, coaches and families, the team members chase their ultimate dreams: to win a step championship and to be accepted into college.

The film premiered at the Sundance Film Festival to sold-out screenings, where it received the U.S. Documentary Special Jury Award for Inspirational Filmmaking.

