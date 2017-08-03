Bobby Waldrup | Loyola University Md.

Loyola University Maryland’s Sellinger School of Business named Bobby Waldrup associate dean for academics. Waldrup, a professor of accounting and former chair of the department of accounting, will lead in the areas of curriculum, instruction and research as associate dean.

Waldrup has more than 20 years of experience in higher education and expertise in forensic accounting and financial fraud. Prior to joining the Sellinger School in 2013, he was a professor and associate provost at University of North Florida. He also held the position of associate dean at the University of North Florida’s Coggin College of Business and has traveled to Tokyo, Beijing, Shanghai, Rome and Florence to teach accounting to students studying abroad.

