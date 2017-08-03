Quantcast

Cybersecurity training site opens in Baltimore

By: Daily Record Staff August 3, 2017

Baltimore Cyber Range LLC. and Cyberbit Ltd., a provider of cybersecurity training and simulation platforms, announced Thursday the opening of the new Baltimore Cyber Range cybersecurity training and simulation center in Baltimore. Powered by the Cyberbit Range platform, this hands-on cybersecurity training center will provide simulation training for cybersecurity professionals in protecting national assets and infrastructure against cyberattacks. The opening comes ...

