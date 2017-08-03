DAVID R. FAULKNER v. STATE OF MARYLAND

Share this: Email

Criminal procedure -- Writ of Actual Innocence -- Significant possibility of different result On January 5, 1987, 64-year-old Adeline Wilford was stabbed to death in the kitchen of her farmhouse. The investigation stalled for years, but on April 5, 2001, David R. Faulkner, appellant, was convicted by a jury in the Circuit Court for Talbot County ...