Quantcast

Harford Community Action Agency receives $20K grant

By: Daily Record Staff August 3, 2017

The Harford Community Action Agency received a $20,000 grant from United Way of Central Maryland to begin case management in its food pantry. With this grant, the agency begins to move from a traditional food pantry model to one that includes case management during every client visit, building both measureable food security and self-sufficiency. This new program ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo