Md. Court of Appeals: Plea agreement does not impact illegal sentence correction

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer August 3, 2017

A circuit court can properly use its revisory power to add probation to a partially-suspended life sentence so that it would not be an illegal term -- even when the sentence came as part of a plea agreement, Maryland's top court has held. Anthony Allen Crawley was sentenced to life in prison with all but 35 years suspended ...

