Quantcast

Md. wood pellet maker increases quarterly payment to investors

By: Daily Record Staff August 3, 2017

Enviva Partners LP, a Bethesda-based supplier of wood fuels for power plants, increased its quarterly payment to investors and announced second-quarter results. The company, which bills itself as the world's largest producer of wood pellets, will pay 57 cents per common and subordinated unit on Aug. 29 to unitholders of record as of the close of business Aug. 15. ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo