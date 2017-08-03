Md. wood pellet maker increases quarterly payment to investors

Share this: Email

Enviva Partners LP, a Bethesda-based supplier of wood fuels for power plants, increased its quarterly payment to investors and announced second-quarter results. The company, which bills itself as the world's largest producer of wood pellets, will pay 57 cents per common and subordinated unit on Aug. 29 to unitholders of record as of the close of business Aug. 15. ...