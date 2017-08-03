Michael Gannon and Michelle Hamiel | PG Library System

Prince George’s County Memorial Library System has named Michael Gannon and Michelle Hamiel interim co-CEOs.

Gannon will continue to serve as chief operating officer for support services for Prince George’s County Memorial Library System, where he serves on the senior executive team, supervises library operations, leads branch redevelopment projects and makes budget decisions. Previously, Gannon was head of administrative and borrower services for Anne Arundel County Public Library and also held the positions of branch manager and librarian.

He is past president of the Maryland Library Association and part of the American Library Association, Library Leadership and Management Association and Public Library Association. Gannon holds a Master of Library Science from the University of Maryland, a Master of Arts from Loyola University Maryland and a Bachelor of Arts from Johns Hopkins University

Hamiel will continue to serve as chief operating officer for public services for the library system, where she serves on the senior executive team, supervises library branch operations in 19 branches and Prince George’s County Detention Center and makes budget decisions.

Hamiel directs LINK, a program providing library access to all county public school students, Books from Birth and early literacy centers in branches as well as the library system’s other services. She is an adjunct professor for the University of Maryland, College Park. Previously, Hamiel held the positions of library manager II, library manager I and assistant library manager II for Baltimore County Public Library.

