Nina Spencer | MECU

Nina Spencer has joined MECU Credit Union as vice president of retail delivery and brings with her more than 20 years of local credit union and financial services experience.

as vice president of retail delivery, Spencer will oversee MECU’s retail branches with a focus on increasing market share and further enhancing MECU’s community presence.

Prior to joining MECU, Spencer was vice president of branch operations at Aberdeen Proving Ground Federal Credit Union, where she worked for 13 years.

