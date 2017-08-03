Paul Rao | TranZed Alliance

The TranZed Alliance, a nonprofit organization serving children and families in Maryland and the District of Columbia, named Paul Rao, Ph.D., chair of its board of directors. Rao joined the board in 2014 and served as vice chair for the 2016-2017 term. He brings over 45 years of experience in health care leadership and speech-language pathology.

Rao is a rehabilitation consultant and retired in 2014 after 28 years as vice president of inpatient operations and compliance at Medstar National Rehabilitation Hospital in the District of Columbia. Previously, he held positions including vice president of clinical services, privacy officer and corporate compliance officer at MNRH.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit http://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.