Anne Arundel Medical Center and CareFirst reach agreement

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Reporter August 4, 2017

Anne Arundel Medical Center and CareFirst have reached an agreement in their public dispute over reimbursement rates. The hospital and the insurer will sign a new three-year contract effective Sept. 1. There will be no disruption in care. “We are confident that our new agreement allows us to continue to provide high-quality, low-cost care for our community," ...

