Bank of Glen Burnie’s profits rise in second quarter

By: Daily Record Staff August 4, 2017

Glen Burnie Bancorp, the parent of The Bank of Glen Burnie, on Friday announced second quarter profit of $340,000, or 12 cents per share for the second quarter. That is a 9.7 percent increase from the same quarter in 2016, in which the company earned $310,000, or 11 cents per share. The second-quarter profit is also ...

