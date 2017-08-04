Casino owner squares off with hall-of-famer in free throw contest

You wouldn’t think that most casino owners would be able to hold their own shooting hoops against someone in the NBA Hall of Fame, but apparently that’s how it turned out Thursday when Cordish Cos. chairman David Cordish faced Shaquille O’Neal in a free-throw competition to mark the beginning of a month-long promotion at Live! Casino and Hotel.

The contest ended in a tie: both men made three of six free throws, and both nailed their sudden death tiebreaker shots.

“Shaq may be a Hall of Famer, but I’ve got a few more years of experience than he does,” said Cordish in a statement about the contest. “It was a fun night, but I am never one to settle for a tie, so don’t be surprised if I challenge him again for a rematch.”

Before the contest, O’Neal and Cordish roamed the casino floor, each choosing four people to be on their teams. Because of the tie, each team member was awarded $1,200.

The contest promoted the month-long “7 Lively Sins” in which $350,000 in cash and prizes are being offered. Weekly prizes will follow the themes of pride, wrath, sloth, greed, gluttony, envy, and lust. Grand prizes will be awarded Fridays and Saturdays. Performances by burlesque group The Lalas and Thunder from Down Under are planned.