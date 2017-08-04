Ellen J. MacKenzie | Johns Hopkins

Ellen J. MacKenzie, a trauma care expert and a Johns Hopkins faculty member since 1979, will be the 11th dean of the university’s Bloomberg School of Public Health, effective Oct. 1.

She was chair of the Bloomberg School’s Department of Health Policy and Management from 2005 to 2016r and was recently appointed the university’s 30th Bloomberg Distinguished Professor.

MacKenzie will lead the world’s first and largest school of public health, a global pioneer in addressing health problems at a community or population level rather than one patient at a time. She earned her Master of Science in biostatistics from the school in 1975 and completed her Ph.D. there in 1979. She then joined the faculty, rising to full professor in 1991.

