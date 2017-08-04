Quantcast

IdentoGo offering TSA PreCheck services in Md.

By: Daily Record Staff August 4, 2017

IdentoGO, a national provider of fingerprinting and other identity-related products and services, has set up three locations in Maryland to sign up for TSA PreCheck, the expedited travel screening program. Travelers can visit locations in the Point Breeze Business Center at 2200 Broening Hwy., Suite 110, in Columbia at 5999 Harpers Farm Road, Suite E 260 ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo