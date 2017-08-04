Quantcast

Maloney: No conflict in representing Peters, Schrader

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter August 4, 2017

Timothy Maloney, a former legislator representing two of Gov. Larry Hogan's Cabinet secretaries in a lawsuit, said concerns that he has a conflict of interest because of his relationship with the president of the Maryland Senate are overblown. Maloney, a partner at Greenbelt-based Joseph Greenwald & Laake, is a longtime friend of Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller ...

