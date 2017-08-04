Emergent Biosolutions shows profit in second quarter

Share this: Email

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. reported second quarter profits of $4.6 million on revenue of $100.8 million, both up from the same quarter last year, in which the Gaithersburg life sciences company lost $2 million on revenues of $91.2 million. For the first half of the year, the company had profit of $15.1 million on revenues of $217.6 million, ...