Quantcast

Emergent Biosolutions shows profit in second quarter

By: Daily Record Staff August 4, 2017

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. reported second quarter profits of  $4.6 million on revenue of $100.8 million, both up from the same quarter last year, in which the Gaithersburg life sciences company lost $2 million on revenues of $91.2 million. For the first half of the year, the company had profit of $15.1 million on revenues of $217.6 million, ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo