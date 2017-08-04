Maurice Tose, Bob Mann, Brittany Jones, Alexis Brown, Steve Brown and Sean Doordan | Anne Arundel County Chamber of Commerce

The Anne Arundel County Chamber of Commerce welcomed six Anne Arundel County business leaders onto it board of directors. Joining the board are:

Maurice Tose – Founder and former president/CEO of TeleCommunication Systems that was acquired by Comtech Telecommunications Corp in 2016

Bob Mann – Senior vice president of Sandy Spring Bank and well known in the Anne Arundel County business community as an experienced and successful commercial relationship manager

Brittany Jones – External affairs manager for BGE with responsibilities that include both Anne Arundel County and Calvert County

Alexis Brown – Associate attorney at McNamee, Hosea, Jernigan, Kim Greenan & Lynch, P.A. who works with the firm's business, finance, commercial real estate and transactional group

Steven Brown – Associate attorney at Council Baradel Attorneys at Law and an experienced employment attorney who practices in both state and federal courts, as well as advises on business formations, contract negotiations, and business planning

Sean Doordan – Vice president for acquisitions at Johns Properties, responsible for focusing on the company's growth for future success.

These six new directors will serve a three-year term and are eligible for re-election to a second term.

