Judge rules Montgomery Co. pesticide ban preempted by state law

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer August 4, 2017

A judge has blocked Montgomery County's restrictions of the use of certain pesticides on lawns and near schools and playgrounds, finding the ordinance is preempted by state law on the issue.

