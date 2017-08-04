Quantcast

NCAA awards Morgan State nearly $900K in student-athlete academic grant  

By: Daily Record Staff August 4, 2017

In an effort to support academic programs that help student-athletes graduate on time, the NCAA awarded Morgan State University $887,700 Accelerating Academic Success Program Comprehensive Grant. The funding comes as part of more than $3.1 million in total grants awarded to nine universities. Morgan is one of two Historically Black Colleges and Universities in Maryland and six nationally ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo