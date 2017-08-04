Quantcast

Shkreli decries `witch hunt’ after convicted of securities fraud

By: Bloomberg Chris Dolmetsch, Patricia Hurtado and Misyrlena Egkolfopoulou August 4, 2017

Martin Shkreli, once dubbed "the most hated man in America," is now a convicted felon. Shkreli, notorious for raising the price of a potentially life-saving drug by 5,000 percent, was found guilty Friday of defrauding investors in two hedge funds and in Retrophin Inc., a pharmaceutical company he co-founded. He is now almost certain to go to prison. ...

