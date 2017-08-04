Quantcast

VW executive pleads guilty in emissions scandal

By: Associated Press Corey Williams August 4, 2017

DETROIT (AP) — A German Volkswagen executive pleaded guilty Friday to conspiracy and fraud charges in Detroit in a scheme to cheat emission rules on nearly 600,000 diesel vehicles. Shackled at the wrists and ankles and wearing red prison garb, Oliver Schmidt appeared before U.S. District Judge Sean Cox as part of the U.S. government's case ...

