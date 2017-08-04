Quantcast

Warschawski adds Blue Ocean Realty To agency roster

By: Daily Record Staff August 4, 2017

Baltimore-based marketing firm Warschawski announced Friday it has been retained by Blue Ocean Realty, a Baltimore real estate development and management firm, to create a video series for the fast-growing company. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed. Founded in 2004, Blue Ocean Realty is an award-winning real estate development company operating in the multifamily, office, retail ...

