Quantcast

Best Week, Worst Week: Baltimore gets much-needed help; Legislative Black Caucus shut down on special session

By: Daily Record Staff August 5, 2017

Baltimore got some much-needed good news this week for its continuing battle against drugs and violence while the Legislative Black Caucus suffered a setback in its quest to address racial disparity issues over cannabis growing licenses. On Thursday, government affairs writer Bryan P. Sears reported that Gov. Larry Hogan reiterated the state would give Baltimore all ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo