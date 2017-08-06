Quantcast

Total Wine’s quest for dominance

Its size, lobbying prowess, marketing savvy and customer service make it formidable

By: Daily Record Staff Christine Condon August 6, 2017

It’s near the end of the business day on a Friday, and Towson’s Total Wine & More already is bustling with activity. The parking lot is full. Cars queue at the store’s entrance on Loch Raven Boulevard. A steady stream of customers flow in, many grabbing carts outside as they prepare to browse the seemingly endless ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo