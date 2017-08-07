Quantcast

Divided Md. high court overturns battered wife’s murder conviction

Judges' 4-3 vote was along gender lines

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer August 7, 2017

A sharply divided Maryland high court on Monday split along gender lines in overturning the first-degree murder conviction and life sentence of a woman who hired a man to kill a husband she said physically, verbally and psychologically abused her for more than 25 years. In its 4-3 decision, the Court of Appeals said Karla Louise ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo