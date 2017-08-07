Ming Mak | Live Hotel & Casino

Ming Mak has been named executive director of international relationship marketing with Live Casino & Hotel. Mak has 30 years of experience in the gaming industry and will be charged with increasing international player development with a special emphasis on Asian customers. He will lead the Live Casino multicultural team, whose members speak Cantonese, Mandarin, Vietnamese, Korean and Indonesian.

