Morgan State basketball player suing school, NCAA over eligibility

By: Anamika Roy Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer August 7, 2017

A Morgan State University student-athlete is suing the school and the NCAA after being barred from playing on the basketball team on the grounds that his five-year eligibility had expired. Andrew Hampton, who will be a senior at Morgan State this fall, argues his eligibility clock started at least two years after the NCAA says it ...

