$1.1 million in police settlements on Board of Estimates agenda

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer August 7, 2017

The Baltimore City Board of Estimates is set to approve more than $1.1 million in police settlements Wednesday, including $600,000 for the family of Tyrone West Sr. West died in July 2013 following an altercation with Baltimore and Morgan State University police. His family sued both the city and the university. The city spending panel is also ...

