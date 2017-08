Members of the Chesapeake Employers’ Insurance Company’s Board of Directors elected V. Rocky Gonzalez to be chairman, effective immediately. Gonzalez succeeds Charles Dankmeyer as chairman, who is now serving as a member of the board.

